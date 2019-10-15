DDC Ramban listens to people’s issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: As part of public outreach initiative, District Development Commissioner, Nazim Zai Khan, today visited Rajgarh tehsil and listened to grievances of locals.

The locals highlighted several demands seeking improvement/ construction of road projects, augmentation of water and power supply and better civic amenities.

PRIs and general public of Panchayat Ghari, Kumet, Dhraman, Jathgali and Rajgarh projected the demand for improving power scenario, adequate ration, tap water supply, road connectivity, construction of school buildings, blacktopping of Road, installation of new transformers, completion of community Hall, foot bridge connecting GHSS, construction of bridges, upgradation of schools, essential commodities, adequate staff in new health centres and Anganwari centres.

Responding to the demands, the DDC asked for blacktopping of Chaderkote to Rajgarh road, augmentation of transformers as per plan and adequate staff at PHC Rajgarh and other health institutions of the peripheries. He redressed most of highlighted demands on the spot and directed the officers to redress other problems pertaining to their respective departments at the earliest. The DDC also visited to Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Rajgrah and advised the students to focus on their study besides participating in sports and other extra curriculum activities. He also reviewed the functioning of various departments and the requirements of schools. He also provided sports material to students of GHSS Rajgarh. ACD, Zaffer Banday, CEO, AH Fani, Executive Engineer PHE Bashir Ahmed, Executive Engineer, PMGSY, BDO, PRI’s, officers and field functionaries of various departments attended the camp.