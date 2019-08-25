DDC Ramban interacts with locals

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner (DDC), Nazim Zai Khan today conducted extensive tour of far off area Neel Batoo of Banihal and listened to the public grievances besides assessing the status of prevailing situation, availability of essential supplies and progress of development works.

The DDC also conducted the public outreach camps at Batoo and Banihal which was attended by the SSP Ramban, Anita Sharma, ASP Sanjay Parihar, SDM Banihal, Tehsildars, BDOs officers of different departments, Sarpanches, Panches and general public from the surrounding areas.

During the camp at Neel, the DDC interacted with Sarpanchs, Panchs besides general public of the areas and listened to their demands. He enquired about healthcare facilities and status of requirements and supply of essential commodities and passed on spot directions for filling the gaps. He directed the ACD and BDOs to hold meetings with PRIs for speeding up the developmental activities. Social Welfare and Health departments were directed to conduct camps in the area to sensitize the people about their schemes besides providing them benefit of the same on the spot.

The DDC lauded the masses for maintaining peace and brotherhood in the area. He asked the Sarpanchs and Panchs to deliver the services to public as per their mandate and responsibilities for the success of Panchyati Raj.

Earlier, the people apprised DDC about various demands and problems being faced by them including shortage of drinking water, irregular power supply, ration supply, shortage of staff in schools and health centres. They demanded issuance of ration cards, construction of foot bridges, up gradation, completion and blacktopping of roads etc.

He also visited Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Neel Batoo and interacted with the students. He advised them to focus on their study and participate in sports and other extra curriculum activities. The SSP presented sports kit to students of GHSS Neel and stationery articles to the students of local Middle School.