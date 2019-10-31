DDC Ramban interacts with KAS probationers

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: To take experience of administrative skills at grass root level, a group of 26 Kashmir Administrative Services Probationers including 6 lady officers undergoing training at Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management and Public Administration (IMPA), visited Ramban and interacted with the district administration during an interactive session held under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner, Nazim Zai Khan on Thursday.

While interacting with the probationers, the DDC asked them to have a pro-active approach for serving the community as the people have great expectations from them and advised them to work honestly and diligently for the disadvantageous section of the society. He also shared his professional life experiences with them and briefed them how effective decision making is important in services including clear thought of action.

He told them to acquaint themselves with latest administrative skills and have a human approach while dealing with people.

He further said that Government and people of the Union Territory (UT) have high expectations from them as they are the future administrators and planners. “Such exposure visits would certainly help them to know deeply about the functioning of the administration”, he added. DDC said planning and implementations should be done keeping in view the ground situation of the area. Probationers also raised their queries which were replied by the officers.

Additional Development Commissioner, Ashok Sharma, ACR, Harbans Lal, Tehsildar Hqtr. besides various other District and Sectoral officers were present on the occasion.