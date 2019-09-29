DDC Ramban inaugurates mega sports cum cultural meet at Bajkote

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner (DDC), Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan today inaugurated a mega sports cum cultural meet here at far off Bajkote area.

Around a thousand girl and boys from 39 schools of two clusters of Rajgarh and Dhandrath participated in the event.

The events was organised by the Education Department in collaboration with youth Services and Sports departments.

The event witnessed 2 km long tracking expedition, Volleyball, Kho Kho, Kabadi, Carom, Chess competitions and various physical activities besides a colourful cultural programme.

In his address, the DDC impressed upon the attendees to adopt physical activities including outdoor sports, athletic and other activities to maintain their health and fitness. He asked the students to become ambassador of PMs Fit India Movement to diversify the message of fitness in all nooks and corner of the district.

He asked the students to use sports and education as a tool to save themselves from crime and drug abuse. He asked them to contribute towards development and building a powerful nation. The DDC directed the DYSSO to provide all facilities to participants during the sports events.

DDC also deliberated on ‘Swachhta Hi Seva campaign” and advised the students to keep their surrounding clean. He further said that to stop use of single use plastic in their day to day life.

Meanwhile, the CEO informed that Education Department is organising extracurricular and sports activities in all the education institutions of the district.

Trophies and cash prizes were presented to the best performers by the DDC.

Later, the DDC convened a public interaction programme at Hala in which a number of deputations and individuals apprised him of their problems.

People highlighted their issues regarding water, ration and power supply, school buildings and road connectivity for Bajkote.

The DDC directed the Naib Tehsildar and Executive Engineer PMGSY to remove encroachments along the Hala road.