DDC Ramban flags off ‘Student Exchange Programme’

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan today flagged off a tour of 30 students from Ramban to Chennai to participate in “Student Exchange Programme” organised by the Education department under Samagra Shiksha Ahiyan.

DDC also interacted with tour going students of different government school of district. Speaking on the occasion DDC impressed upon the students to take maximum benefit of this exposure tour which will helps them in their study.

He motivated the students for taking up the career path of their choice and excels in their chosen field. He also stressed to foster relationships with the students of other parts of the country to understand their culture and heritage,” he advised.

He appreciated the department to organise student exchange programmes for students of far-flung and hilly districts.

It was informed that during the tour student would visit in all national level educational as well as other impotent institutions besides heritage and cultural destinations of Tamil Nadu state. Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer (CEO) AH Fani has extended his gratitude to the DC for interacting with students.