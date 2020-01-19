DDC Ramban finalises R- Day arrangements

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan today finalised the arrangements for Republic Day 2020 celebration in a meeting of district and sectoral officers.

SSP Anita Sharma, ADC Ashok Sharma, ACD Zameer Ahmed Rishu, CPO Dr. Kasturi Lal, CEO, Deputy CMO, CAO, CHO, Executive Engineers of PDD, PHE and other officers of the concerned departments were present in the meeting.

DDC asked the concerned officers to ensure better coordination for making effective arrangements pertaining to their departments for making National function a grand success.

He also exhorted upon the district heads to ensure their presence as well as their subordinate officers and staff to be present on the auspicious day.

DC was apprised that rehearsals of R- Day celebrations are in full swing with active participation of the participants from various institutions.

The Chief Medical Officer was directed to deploy an ambulance with all necessary arrangements at the venue on the rehearsal days and on National function.

In the meeting, threadbare discussions was also held on various arrangements related to seating arrangements, barricading, drinking water and power supply, sanitation, first- aid, fire services, security, transport, traffic regulations and refreshment to students participating in the national function.