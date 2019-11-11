DDC Rajouri reviews winter preparedness

Control rooms to be set up by essential services departments

STATE TIMES NEWS

Rajouri: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today held an extensive meeting with the District and Sectoral Officers of all the departments to review Arrangements for restoration of power supply, water supply, snow clearance,road connectivity and the overall winter preparedness in the District.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Kotranka,Sudershan Sharma,Additional Deputy Commissioner,Kalakote,Ram Krishan,Chief Medical Officer,Sanjay Puri,Assistant Commissioner Revenue,Mohd Ashraf,Sub Divisional Magistrate Thanamandi,Tanveer Ahmed Khan,Assistant Commissioner Development,Sushil Khajuria,Deputy Director Planning Bilal Ahmed Mir,EXN PHE Rajouri,EXN PDD,Munshi Khan,EXN STD Kalakote,Nowshera,Medical Superintendents GMC &AH,Raghbir Singh,District Panchayat Officer,Abdul Khabir,Assistant Director FCS&CA,Mukhtar Ahmed Lone and other District and Sectoral Officers concerned Departments.

Taking Department wise account of the damages caused due to incessant rains and snowfall,EXN PHE Rajouri Division informed that out of 287 functional schemes 19 got affected due to landslides and overflow of the river beds.He further informed that all the affected scheme have been restored at the earliest to provide interrupted drinking water supply to the public.The EXN PHE Nowshera Division informed that there are 114 schemes and all are functioning properly.

While taking note of PHE Mechanical,the meeting was informed that out of 296 pumping stations in the District 13 have got damaged.He further informed that 06 pumping stations have been made functional while the work on rest is in progress.

While taking stock of Power Development Department,The EXN Informed the meeting that out of 102 11 KV feeders in the District,82 numbers of feeders have got affected in the recent incessant rains.He further said there are out 3896 transformers in the District 71 got damaged.Regarding the replacement of the damaged transformers the EXN informed that 22 have been replaced till date.Regarding the buffer stock he informed that 50 transformers,250 poles and adequate number of conductors have been kept to meet any exigencies.

Regarding the health services it was informed that life saving medicines and other related vaccines are in stock in the District Hospital as well as in the SDHs and PHCs.

The officers of the PWD and PMGSY informed that all the major roads are through in the District.AD FCS & CA informed that adequate amount of ration is available in the District while 6000 gas cylinders have been kept as buffer.

During the meeting DDC impressed upon the officers to remain available at headquarters for redressal of public grievances and for better coordination in dealing with any exigency.The DDC directed the concerned departments to set up 24×7 emergency control room at the district and sub-district headquarters to combat any emergency situation.He also asked the officers to keep men and machinery in a state of readiness for the next spell of snow/rainfall.

DDC also directed the ADCs and SDms to convene a meeting with the sectoral Officers regarding the winter preparedness in the sub Districts.