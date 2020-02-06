DDC Rajouri reviews physical, financial progress of various departments

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh today convened a meeting to take a comprehensive review of various departments including RDA, Tourism, Sales and Tax, Handloom and Handicrafts sectors in the district.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Shama-Un Ahmed, CEO RDA Vivek Puri, Deputy Director Planning, Bilal Rashid Mir, Executive Engineer RDA, Accounts Officer, Liyaqat Chowdary, Assistant Director Tourism, Ambika Bali, Assistant Director Handicrafts Alyas Ahmed, Excise Taxation Officers, Ashiq Rafiq Malik and other concerned officers.

Regarding Tourism sector, the concerned officer briefed the DDC about progress of the various works being executed by the department including tourist Dormitory at Tattapani, Mini TRC at Tattapani, Tourist Dak Bunglow at Shadra Sharef, TRC at Dharnidhar, Guest house at Shadra Sharief, TRC at Alfa Gate, and development of Ganga Ghat at Thandapani etc. She informed that an amount of ? 57885 has been collected as revenue in the year 2019. She said that as many as 1862165 number of tourists visited Shadra Sharief last year.

While taking stock of Handicraft sector, the concerned officer said that there are 23 training centres of the department in the district and 15000 numbers of persons have been provided training through these centres till date. About Handloom department, it was given out there are 05 training centre including one cutting and four weaving centres. It was also highlighted that 900 persons have been provided training in the year 2019.

Regarding Excise department, the concerned officer informed that 1236 raids were conducted last year and 41 persons have been booked.

About the State Tax department, the concerned officer said that 06 vehicle permits have been retained within the last six months and an amount of Rs 14.26 lakh has been fined.

The DDC asked the concerned officers to ensure the time bound completion of the work of various tourist and development projects. He asked the concerned officer from Handicraft and handloom department to submit the list of persons trained by the departments along with the kind of trade in which the training has been imparted. The concerned officer from excise department were directed to increase the number of inspections to check illegal supply of alcohol in the district and conduct special awareness camps to create awareness among public about harmful effects of alcohol on health.

While reviewing working of Rajouri Development Authority, the DDC took a detailed stock of progress of the parks and other developmental projects including APJ Abdul kalam Botanical park at BGSU, Brigadier Usman memorial River park, Park at Jawahar Nagar, Ecotourism hut at DKG, Cafeteria on Mughal road, Ziarat at Nagaon, Tripath at Bagla, development of ziarat at Hajji Sai, rock garden at Ujjan, TRC Kotranka, tourist hut at Tattapani, shelter shed at Shakal ziarat, Eco-tourist park at Kandi, shelter shed at Shiv Gufa Margot,r ain shelter shed at Veer Wadeshwar, development of park at Bathian,Tripath at Rajnagar, Makote Park, etc.