DDC Rajouri reviews dengue control measures

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Sunday reviewed the measures taken to prevent spread of vector-borne diseases and spreading awareness among people about prescribed precautions.

The meeting was attended by Chief Medical Officer, Medical Superintendent District Hospital, Executive Officer, Municipal Committee Rajouri, Executive Engineer PHE and other officers of different departments.

The Medical Superintendent informed that of 66 blood samples examined at District Hospital, 15 were found positive, though none of the cases were of serious nature and the infected patients were provided necessary treatment. He informed that four patients were referred to Govt Medical College Jammu and their treatment is over.

Executive Officer Manzoor Lone gave a detailed resume of preventive measures including fogging and spray done in vulnerable areas in coordination with Malaria Cell of Health Department.

Issues related to corrective measures for leakage of water pipes particularly by unauthorised connections was also discussed. PHE Department informed that all the supply in various areas is properly treated and chlorinated.

The DDC directed Health Department to strengthen public outreach and create awareness among people about the precautions. The DC also reviewed the facilities available at district hospital for treatment of patients with dengue symptoms.

Meanwhile, the DDC directed PHE Department to shift water supply lines passing through drains and remove illegal connections to avoid the chance of water-borne diseases in the long run. Dr. Shahid complimented the departments for timely measures in pursuance of decisions taken in previous meeting.

The meeting was informed that District Hospital, Rajouri has been equipped with all required facilities to treat the suspected vector-disease cases. A 10 bedded ward has also been added to 50-beded ward dedicated for such patients. However it was informed that the threat of the infection has decreased due to change in weather condition.