DDC Rajouri listens to grievances of border dwellers

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary conducted an extensive tour of villages along Line of Control to assess the developmental demands and review of works as well as security scenario.

The DDC accompanied by XEn PHE Nissar Khan, SDPO Manjakote Dr Imtiaz Hussain, BDO Abid Hussain and field officers of various departments, visited various villages including Peryali, Chamba, Mandain, Naika, Panjgrain and Kundi Nakka in Panjgrian panchayat.

During the day long visit the DDC visited various localities along the LoC and interacted with local people regarding public demands related to water scarcity, power supply, road connectivity and education sector.

The local public highlighted demands for development of Peryali top for tourism, concerns about drying up of natural water resources, need for enhancement in road connectivity, shortage of teachers in schools and some attachments and other related issues.

Later, the DDC conducted a Gram Sabha at Paryali where interaction was held between locals and officials. He issued directions for construction of two missing links with border road and PMGSY road which will benefit the population of Peryali and Panjgrain providing a shortest alternative route. It was also decided in the meeting that 12 water resources will be developed in the catchment area which will include construction of reservoirs and installation of hand pumps for providing water supply to adjoining hamlets. Forest Department was asked to formulate proposal under Eco-Tourism for Peryali top which has a potential of emerging as tourist destination.

DDC also visited the hamlets in Peryali where several houses got damaged in 2014 floods but rehabilitation work was still pending. Taking strong note of pendency, DDC Rajouri directed revenue staff to prepare a list of all the affected families within 48 hours and informed the local masses that all the victim families of 2014 floods will be rehabilitated and rehabilitation work will be started within one week, which will involve re-construction of houses to be completed in a month. He also met with some mine victims of the area and directed revenue staff to prepare a detailed list of victims so that they can be given compensation.

Later, DDC visited Government High School Niaka Panjgrian where school headmaster Mohd Hanif briefed about some school related issues which primarily included demand for repair of a damaged building. DDC directed concerned officers to immediately prepare a DPR and to submit the same so that repair work can be started immediately. During his visit, DDC also inspected some works convened by RDD in the area.