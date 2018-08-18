DDC Rajouri finalises rates for essential commodities

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: In order to finalise the rates for essential commodities in the district, the District Development Comm-issioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Saturday convened a meeting of the concerned departments in his office chamber.

After detailed discussion on rates and profit margins on various essential commodities, the meeting approved the rates of live sheep and goat at Rs 190 per kg, mutton at Rs 350 per kg, egg broiler and egg Desi at Rs 60 and Rs 80 per dozen respectively.

The rates of buffalo and cow milk were fixed at Rs 50 and 45 per litre whereas that of curd, cheese and Khoya were finalised respectively at Rs 60 per kg, Rs 240 per kg and Rs 300 per kg. The DDC directed the officers of FCS&CA, Food Safety and Legal Metrology to ensure the strict enforcement of the rates fixed in the meeting to keep check on anti-consumer practices.

The meeting was attended by ADC Sher Singh, ACR Abdul Qyoom Mir, Assistant Labour Commissioner Saleem Quershi, Deputy Registrar Cooperatives Waqar Talab, Tehsildar Mehmood Riaz, District Animal Husbandry Officer DB Singh, TSO Mohd Ashraf, Presidents of Beopar Mandal, Karyana Association, Fruits and Vegetables Federation, Qasab Association and Sweets Association.