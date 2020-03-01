DDC Rajouri discusses modalities regarding formulation of Tribal Sub-Plan with BDC Chairpersons

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: To finalise the District Tribal sub plan, the District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh, convened a joint meeting of concerned Officers and the Block Development Chairperson on Saturday in the Conference Hall of DC office complex.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer Shama-Un Ahmed, District Panchayat Officer, Abdul Khabir, District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Sarfraz Naseem Chowdhury, District Information Officer Narinder Raina, Block Development Chairperson Rajouri, BDC Chairperson Kalakote, BDC Chairperson Doongi, BDC Chairperson, Budhal New, BDC Chairperson Plangrah, BDC Chairperson Moughla, BDC Chairperson Dhangri, BDC Chairperson Darhal, BDC Chairperson, Panjgrain, BDC Chairperson Thanamandi and BDC Chairperson Qila Darhal.

While speaking during the meeting, the DDC said that the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) aims to bridge the gap between the Schedule Tribes (STs) and the general population with respect to all socio-economic development indicators in a time-bound manner. He also said that funds under TSP are released depending upon the Tribal population of the Panchayats.

The DDC also instructed that there should be strict adherence to allocation while formulating the TSP plan.