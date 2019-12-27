DDC Rajouri discusses Back to Village works

Rs 7 crore allocated to BDCs under Back to Village

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh on Thursday convened a meeting with chairpersons of Block Development councils of the district to sensitize them on various aspects of Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) and prioritization of work reflected during Back to village programme.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning officer, Shama-Un Ahmed, ADC Rajouri,Sher Singh, ADC Nowshera, Sukhdev Singh Samyal, ADC Sunderbani, Vinod Kumar Behnal, ADC Kalakote, Ram Krishan, ADC Koteranka, Surinder Mohan Sharma, SDM Thanamandi, Tanveer Khan, District Panchayat Officer, Dr Abdul Khabir, Deputy Director Planning, Bilal Mir, Chief Agriculture Officer Janak Raj, Chief Education Officer, District Social welfare officer, Engineers of PHE, PWD and other concerned officers.

District Panchayat officer informed that GPDP is an intensive and structured exercise for planning at Gram Sabha through convergence between Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and concerned Line Departments of the district.

Regarding prioritization of the works reflected during the Back to Village, DDC asked the BDC chairperson to convene Deh Majlis and submit a plan approved by the Majority of the Panchayats for further start of the work. He also advised that the plan should contain works which have been reflected in the Back to Village Book. He said an amount of around Rs 7.00 crores have been allocated to Block Development Councils for works projected during Back to Village programme.

DDC while speaking during the meeting said that BDC chairpersons have supervisory role in the developmental activities of their respective blocks. He directed the officers of district administration and chairpersons to maintain close coordination with one another and make best possible efforts to give new shape to the development scenario of the district.