DDC Rajouri chairs DLRC meet

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Friday chaired District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting of officers of banking and civil departments to discuss achievements against the targets of banking sector.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer Rajouri, Lead District Manager, Sunil Sharma, Representative from RBI, Rohit Sharma , SDM NABARD, Karan Sharma, District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Mohd Younis, Chief Agriculture Officer ,Janak Raj, Assistant Commissioner Development, Sushil Khajuria and other Branch Managers of the Banks operating in Rajouri.

The DDC took detailed review of the progress made under the Government sponsored schemes being implemented by the government departments. The specific areas discussed included CD Ratio of the district, financial literacy camps organised in the rural areas, capacity building training, progress under – KCC scheme, Joint Liability groups, Pardhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana, PM Kissan and other related schemes.

The Lead District Manager informed that up to September 2019, an amount of ? 4378.12 crore has been recorded in the deposit and ? 1586.06 crore in the advance sector and the CD Ratio of the district ending September is 36.23%. Regarding the number of Financial Literacy camps conducted by the Rural Branches, it is informed that 144 such camps were conducted.

Under PMEGP(DIC),it was informed that an amount of ?66.26 lakhs were disbursed to 10 sanctioned cases ,while under PMEGP (KVIB),an amount of ? 86.76 lakhs were disbursed to 19 sanctioned cases.

While reviewing the Dairy Entrepreneurship Development scheme, it was informed that an amount of Rs 79.79 lakhs were disbursed to 48 sanctioned cases against 391 sponsored cases. Under KCC (Sheep Husbandry), 1034 cases were sponsored and 151 stands sanctioned. In cases of KCC (Animal Husbandry), it was stated that an amount of ? 13.28 lakhs were disbursed to 51 sanctioned cases. Regarding the Housing for All, a total of 26 cases were sponsored.

Regarding the Pardhan Mantri weaver Mudra Yojana, the DDC also sought the number of cases sponsored as well as the number of weavers registered with the handloom department.

The Officer of the Handloom department informed that there are 532 registered weavers in the district.

During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held on the centrally sponsored schemes under which loans were provided to the beneficiaries for operating income generating units like NRLM and other schemes.

The DDC directed the bankers to redouble their efforts and initiate concrete steps for lending towards priority sectors to achieve 100% targets besides improving the CD ratio of the district. He also advised the officer to resolve all the inter-departmental issues so that the target could be achieved.

The DDC also asked the DDM NABARD to organise a one day workshop exclusively for the DEDS and IDSRR to sensitize the stakeholders about the process of securitization and operationlization of the Portals.

He further directed the bankers to sponsor innovative income generating units including common service centers and take effective measures for ensuring loans so that benefits under various schemes get percolated to the young entrepreneurs, women groups and farmers.