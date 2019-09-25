DDC Pulwama chairs DLRC meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

PULWAMA: District Development Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, on Tuesday convened District Level Review Committee meeting of District Pulwama here today.

The meeting was attended by ADC Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, Chief Planning Officer, LDM Hakeem Nazir Ahmad, DDM NABARD, Cluster Heads, Bank Coordinators and other concerned. The meeting discussed in detail progress and achievements made by the Banks in the implementation of various government-sponsored schemes.

It was given out that credit deployed by all the banks operating in the district at the end of June 2019 stands at Rs 2707.37 crore of which Rs 1842.94 crore (68% of total credit) and Rs 864.43crore (32% of total credit) are under priority and non-priority sector respectively. Against the credit deployed, the total deposits mobilized by the banks in the district as on June 30, 2019 has been Rs 3083.65 crore.

It was also said that under Agriculture and Horticulture sectors, Banks have disbursed an amount of Rs 165.94 crore to 5186 beneficiaries and under crop loan scheme Rs 137.15 crore have been disbursed to 4786 farmers /fruit growers. Under Medium Small and Micro Enterprises, Banks have recorded deployment of Rs 87.28 crore to 1633 beneficiaries. Whereas in Education Sector Rs 0.64 crore were disbursed in favor of 70 beneficiaries against the annual target of Rs 12.45 crore to 307 beneficiaries. The meeting was informed that J&K Women’s Development Corporation has disbursed Rs 9.88 crore under different schemes to 270 beneficiaries including National Minorities Development Fund, National Backward Classes Finance Development Corporation, National Handicapped Finance Development Corporation, Micro credit (SHGs), Women Entrepreneurship Programme and education loans.