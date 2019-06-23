DDC Pulwama assesses hailstorm damage of orchards

STATE TIMES NEWS

PULWAMA: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama Syed Abid Rashid Shah today visits various villages in the district to assess the damage of various fruit orchards in different areas of the district in south Kashmir.

Orchardists in Gangoo, Tengpuna, Tanghar, Payer villages requested the DDC to order the Revenue and Horticulture Departments to assess losses suffered by them. The DDC issued on the spot directions to Horticulture and Revenue department officials to submit a report about the losses to the orchardists at an earliest. They also demanded exemption of interest on Kisan Credit Card loans.

The DDC assured them that he would seek all possible help from the higher authorities for early compensation to the affected growers.

The DDC was accompanied by Tehsildar Pulwama and other senior officers of the revenue and horticulture.

Emphasising upon the importance of the horticulture sector in the state’s economy, DDC asked the officers to issue advisory for people regarding the steps to be taken to minimize the damage caused due to the hailstorm.