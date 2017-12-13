DDC Poonch reviews availability of essentials in snow hit areas

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: District Development Commissioner, Poonch Tariq Ahamad Zargar on Wednesday visited Surankote to assess the situation arisen due to incessant rains and snowfall in remote areas of Pashana, Bufliaz, Marhote of the Subdivision.

The DDC, later, chaired a meeting of Sub-Divisional Officers to review the measures being put in place for road and path clearance operations, availability of stock of essential commodities, functioning of health institutions, restoration of power, clearance of snow from Bufliaz to Pushana road for smooth traffic flow.

He directed the officials of PWD, PMGSY and GREF to ensure clearance of roads connecting the main sub division as well as tehsil headquarters in case of heavy snow fall or landslides.

The DDC was informed that that three months ration has already been provided to the people of these areas in view of the prevailing weather conditions.

He also ascertained the preparedness of the sub division administration for dealing with any eventuality in case of heavy rains and heavy snowfall.

He directed SDM to be prompt and responsive to the requirements of people saying that the road clearance and restoration of important public services in the snowfall area should be first concern of the government machinery.

Meanwhile, Zargar inspected the functioning of Sub district hospital Surankote where he interacted with the patients to assess the status of services being provided to them there.