DDC Poonch meets BDC Chairpersons

STATE TIMES NEWS POONCH: District Development Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav today chairs a meeting of officers and BDC chairpersons to reviews the district plan here at DC Office. The meeting was attended by ACD, CPO, Executive Engineers of R&B, PHE and PDD, Block development officers, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture officer, Chief Education officer, District social welfare officer, BDC Chairpersons and all concerned officers were present. During the meeting, BDC persons discussed various development issues related to their respective panchayat including construction of important roads, bridge, plantation of trees for preparation of DPR and introduction of turmeric species, milk production, to improve of farmers income. After threadbare discussion, DDC asked the chairpersons to hold meetings with sarpanchs and to brief about the guidelines of all major schemes of the government and also advised them to act as a bridge between panchayat and the government. DDC instructed the BDOs for installation of complaint boxes in all panchayat immediately.
