DDC Poonch holds introductory meeting, issues necessary instructions

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Ajaz Asad on Tuesday convened a meeting of all district and sectoral officers in the conference hall of DC Office Complex.

While interacting with officers of different departments, the DDC stressed for maintaining work culture at all levels and bringing transparency in the overall functioning of each department.

In the meeting, Mohammad AjiazAsad exhorted upon the officers to provide a responsive administration to the people, based on the principles of morality and dedication so that visible results are seen on ground.

The DDC sought the cooperation of the officers and hoped that effective delivery of public services will be ensured with cooperation, dedication and coordination on the part of different departments.

Earlier, DDC visited Poonch town to get the first-hand appraisal of illegal encroachments on important routes connecting with various areas of the town. He was accompanied by ACR Ashraf Choudhary, Tehsildar Haveli Janghir Khan, ARTO Abdul Rahim and officials of Municipality and other departments.

During the visit, the DDC inspected the traffic management status, observing the condition of all major and minor roads including footpaths connecting the various areas of town.

On the occasion, on spot directions were issued upon the concerned officers to relocate the Rehri-wallas, so that the public doesn’t face any sort of inconvenience.

During his visit, the DDC interacted with the representative of Beopar Mandal and listened to their issues and demands, to which the DDC assured them of timely and effective disposal.