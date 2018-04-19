DDC Poonch for spreading awareness on child sex ratio

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: DDC Poonch convened a meeting of all the sectoral officers in which he enjoined upon them for spreading awareness about the child sex ratio at birth.

DDC asked them for taking up information, education and communication activities like Nukad Natak, wall painting depicting punitive measures under PCP and DT Act, installing Guddi Gudda boards, etc. for spreading awareness about child sex ratio.

He asked the Chief Medical Officer and ASP to set up a strong mechanism against the practice of child sex determination and punish offenders under law in vogue.

He directed CMO and PO ICDS to activate front line functionaries (AWWs, ASHA workers) to make people aware about the importance of girl child by bringing an attitudinal change among the people about the girl child.

DDC also stressed upon the concerned officers to make coordinated efforts for the mass awareness in the society, specifically encourage parents to understand their role in upbringing girl child and ensuring proper education of girl child. It was given out in the meeting that inclusion of District Poonch under BBBP scheme will go a long way in improving the female child related statistics and will help in promoting female child education.