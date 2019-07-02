DDC launches Rs 4.78 cr project for double-lanning of Abdullah Bridge

Share Share Share 0

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, today launched work on Rs. 4.78 crore project envisaging double lanning of 120 meter Abdullah bridge connecting Gujjar Mandi with old bus stand of Rajouri town.

District Development Commissioner set deadline of March 2020 for completion of the prestigious project being executed under languishing projects.

The DDC said that on completion the bridge will help towards easing traffic congestion in the town especially Gujjar Mandi area.

DDC reviews implementation of flagship schemes

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, today chaired a meeting to review implementation of various flagship schemes in the district.

The DDC had detailed review of progress on implementation of Ayushman Bharat, PM Kissan, PMSYM and DIGIDHAN schemes in the district.

Chief Planning Officer, Shama-ud Shamoon, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sunil Sharma, Chief Agriculture Officer, Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent GMC and AH Suresh Gupta, DIO NIC Muzaffar Hussain, Tehsildar, Block Medical Officers besides other concerned officers of Agriculture were present in the meeting.

While reviewing the status of Ayushman Bharat Programme, the DDC was informed that details of 91363 beneficiaries have been uploaded and 80847 have been approved. In district Hospital, 58 cases have been registered for treatment and an amount of Rs. 3.05 lakh has been disbursed in favour of the beneficiaries.

While underlining the importance of the scheme for poor and needy patients, DDC stressed on officers to complete the registration of left out beneficiaries within the stipulated timeline.

Regarding status of Pradhan Mantri Kissan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), the meeting was informed that data of 54000 farmers has already been uploaded, of which, 33000 have received the first installment.

The DDC stressed on officers to make concerted efforts to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left deprived of the benefits of the schemes. He asked Sub divisional Agriculture officer to collect the forms after proper verification of left out farmers and submit to NIC through Chief Agriculture officer for further uploading of the data.

While reviewing Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan (PM-SYM), DDC asked the officials to create awareness among the people regarding the scheme so that deserved persons are enrolled in the scheme to avail the benefits. He also asked to enroll the ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

DDC also reviewed the DIGIDHAN Mission and asked the Lead District Manager JK bank to identify 24 villages to be made digital within one month and submit the list. In this regard, he asked for conducting special camps in the identified villages with the involvement of Panchayats.