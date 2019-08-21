DDC Kupwara holds interaction with civil society

STATE TIMES NEWS

KUPWARA: The District Development Commissioner, Anshul Garg on Wednesday visited Trehgam area of Kupwara, wherein, he convened interaction programme with Sarpanchs, Panchs and civil Society Members.

The Sarpanchs of the area highlighted various issues related to water supply, electricity, health care facilities, availability of medicine in PHCs and essentials commodities including domestic gas (LPG) and rice.

On the occasion, DDC gave a patient hearing to all the issues raised by participants and said that government is committed to resolve all the genuine issues and demands of the public. He directed the PHE authorities to ensure uninterrupted water supply to people of the area and use water tankers if needed. It was given out that the all the essential commodities have been distributed for the Month of August.

DDC also visited primary health centre Trehgam and took stock of the availability of various medical and other necessary facilities in the hospital being provided to the patients. The concerned BMO briefed the DDC about the facilities being provided to the patients. DDC interacted with patients and enquired about the quality of service provided to them. He stressed upon the cleanliness of the wards and corridors besides, maintaining proper sanitation of the hospital.

Further, DDC stressed on punctuality of the staff and exhorted upon the concerned officials to ensure that roster is strictly followed.