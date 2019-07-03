DDC Kulgam inaugurates annual athletic meet

STATE TIMES NEWS

KULGAM: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani on Wednesday inaugurated District level Annual Athletic Meet at mini-Sports Stadium, here.

The event was organised by Youth Services and Sports Department Kulgam.

Students from all six educational zones of the district are taking part in different sports activities in this event.

DDC, while interacting with the players, asked them to take up sports along with academics and channelise their potential in full.

“Our children have enormous talent and potential, which some of them have already demonstrated at the national and international level,” he said.

DYSSO Kulgam Noor ul Haq, while briefing about the event, said that different activities will be held during the four days event and more than 900 boys and girl students will participate in it.

The event will be abuzz with activities like jumping, running and other activities, he added.

ACR Kulgam, Mir Imtiyaz ul Aziz, Dy, CEO Bashir Ahmad and other district officers besides officers and officials of District Youth Services and Sports Kulgam were also present.