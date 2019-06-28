DDC Kishtwar inaugurates JKCA tournament

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana on Friday inaugurated JKCA tournament at historic Chowgan Ground Kishtwar here.

On the occasion, Additional Superintendent of Police Kishtwar Nasir Ahmed, Maj Digvijay Singh, DYSSO Kishtwar, Jaffer Haider, CPO Mansoor Ahmed, Coordinator JKCA Arshad Amin Ganie, Officers/officials of Civil and Police administration besides sports lovers and cricket teams were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Kishtwar said that the main aim of organizing this tournament is to nourish the sports talent and development of team spirit in the youth of the district.

He further said that youth of Kishtwar is talented and have great potential in various fields.

He advised the youth to also take part in the sports activities including indoor games like chess, badminton, table tennis etc so that they can strive in State, national and international level and bring laurels to the district.

He further lauded the efforts of the JKCA and District Youth Services and Sports Department for holding such events in the district and assured every possible help for the promotion of sports at the grass-root level.

DYSSO Kishtwar informed that as many as 40 teams of district Kishtwar are participating in this tournament besides technical officials provided by DYSSO Kishtwar.