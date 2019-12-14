DDC Kishtwar finalises District Environment Plan

State Times News

KISHTWAR: District Development Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana today chaired a meeting with members of District Level Environment Committee (DLEC) for finalization of District Environment Plan.

Among others ACD Kishtwar, Anil Kumar Chandail, CEO Kishtwar, Kuldeep Sharma, DFO Kishtwar Sagar Singh, DFO Marwah Vijay Kumar, Functional Manager DIC Kishtwar, Dr. Mohsin Raza Deputy CMO Dr. Yaqoob besides other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

The annual plan aimed at improving overall parameters of environment in the district includes widespread measures to curb use of plastic/ polythene, strategizing the disposal of solid waste and biomedical waste, community participation and mass awareness, strengthening Green Clubs, soil and moisture conservation, water conservation, measures to curb air and water pollution and grievance redressal mechanism.

A discussion were held on finalization of District Environment Plan wherein DDC directed members of DLEC for submission of detailed District Environment Plan regarding various initiatives for environmental conservation and improving parameters by or before 12 noon tomorrow.