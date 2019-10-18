DDC Kishtwar felicitates mothers blessed with girl child

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: In continuation to celebration of ‘International Day of the Girl Child’ and to spread awareness about ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ under ‘Noor Jevan Ka Betiyan’ campaign, District Development Commissioner (DDC), Angrez Singh Rana on Thursday felicitated mothers of newly born girl child, here at a function in District Hospital.

Medical Superintendent DH Kishtwar, Dr. Parvez Iqbal Wani, Nodal Officer for BBBP, Anoop Kumar, Deputy CMO Dr. Yaqoob, Dr Shabnam Laila Gynecologist, Dr. Javed pediatrician D.H Kishtwar besides large number of patients/public, Senior citizens, Paramedical Staff, students of ANMT School, Kishtwar and BSc Nursing College Kishtwar attended the function.

The DDC congratulated the mothers of newly born girl child, their family members and felicitated them with baby kits.

While interacting with the family members, the DDC stated that in present times the girls are bringing pride and glory to the nation and excelling in every field and ‘we all have to join hands for their bright future.’

The DDC laid stress on the importance of girls getting access to quality education and other basic needs just like boys and appealed to all the parents of girl children to educate their daughters and provide them all possible facilities.

Nodal Officer BBBP, informed that regular awareness camps under the campaign would be organised across the district in coming days to aware people against female foeticide and highlight the importance girl education and her protection. Medical Superintendent stated that today girls are making their presence in every field whether sports, literature, science, education etc and their presence in every field needs to be recognized and felicitated.

Dy. CMO Kishtwar, Dr. Yaqoob, Dr. Shabnam Laila Gynecologist, Dr. Javed pediatrician D.H Kishtwar besides other concerned also delivered a lecture on importance of Girl child in the society and all speakers stressed for changing the mindset with regard to a girl child. Meanwhile, A simple but impressive Nukkad Natak on the theme “Save the Girl Child” performed by students of Govt. Boys Higher Sec. School Kishtwar here.