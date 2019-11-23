DDC Kathua urges people to actively participate in B2V2

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: District Development Commissioner, O P Bhagat has urged people to actively participate in ‘Back to Village’ Programme- II.

Addressing a press conference here, the DDC said that B2V2 shall be organised on the pattern similar to the earlier edition, wherein the designated officer shall spend two days and a night in their assigned Panchayat.

He informed that in Kathua 257 gazatted officers will be deployed in different panchayats across the district, with 10 per cent reserve quota from November 25 onwards and they will interact with PRIs, Women Self Help Groups, village elders, prominent persons etc to get first-hand knowledge of public issues, grievances and their suggestions.

He added that a control room has also been established to receive and forward all the quires, besides striking coordination among the district team. Nodal Officers for this purpose has been appointed besides training has also been imparted to the officers, Bhagat added.

The DDC further stated that all the frontline functionaries shall remain present in the assigned panchayat besides urging people to actively participate in the B2V2.

DDC also asked the media persons to spread awareness and give wide publicity regarding Back to Village programme for its grand success.

Later, in a meeting with officers of line department, the DDC rolled out activity plan under “Back to Village-2” programme.