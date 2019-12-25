DDC Kathua reviews progress of banks in DLRC meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: District Development Commissioner Kathua O.P. Bhagat today convened a meeting of DCC/DLRC to review the flow of credit, performance of banks in key areas relating to deposits, advances under priority sector, Govt. Sponsored Schemes, lending for the quarter ended September 2019 and performance of RSETI, Kathua.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting were LDM Narain Singh, CPO Uttam Singh, ACD Sukhpal Singh, DSHO Dr. Ajay Sudan, CAHO Dr. Surjit Kumar, CAO Vijay K. Upadhaya besides representatives from RBI, NABARD, J&K Bank, JK Grameen Bank, PNB, RSETI, officials from DIC, Handloom, Fisheries and senior officers from concerned departments.

DDC reviewed the progress of CD ratio, cases under PMEGP – KVIB, KVIC, DIC, NULM, NRLM, Handloom, Handicraft and PMAY. He emphasized upon banks to simplify the systems and procedures so that maximum beneficiaries are credit linked under various schemes for generation of employment amongst the needy and poor people. He advised all the banks to focus on awareness programmes for dissemination of information to general public, farmers and skilled persons so that they are facilitated to set up new units of economic activities.

DDC impressed upon the banks and line departments to ensure effective coordination in their working. He desired that potential under Agriculture and allied activities be exploited fully to achieve the benchmark of 18%. He exhorted upon the banks to exploit all resources at their disposal and come out with concrete action plan to increase present CD-ratio of 41.08% to minimum considerably.

DDC asked all the banks to cover maximum number of persons with 100% penetration under social security schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Suraksha Bima Yojana, Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana and to issue RuPay Debit Cards to all eligible account holders, thereby initiating the process of DIGIDHAN Mission.

The DDC also asked concerned officers to organize special awareness camps for social welfare schemes with the active participation of banks. He also emphasized upon the banks and departments to put all out efforts to establish DIGIDHAN Block in the district.

DDC also convened a meeting of RSETI Kathua in which Director RSETI discussed achievements of RSETI for the quarter ending Sept., 2019. DDC emphasized the bankers to disburse loans to the RSETI sponsored candidates.

LDM Narain Singh presented the achievements under Annual Action Plan for the year 2019-20 ending September 2019. He informed the Chair that Rs 349.80 crore have been disbursed under priority sector and Rs 368.32 crore under non-priority sector, thereby recording 43% achievement of ACP. Further, under social security schemes 144923 accounts have been opened under PMJDY, 4842 individuals has been covered under Atal Pension Yojana, 38280 individuals have been covered under Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, 63502 individuals have been covered under Suraksha Bima Yojana and 16712 accounts under PMMY have been opened/financed as on 30th September 2019.