DDC Kathua launches mobile laundry service for quarantine centers

KATHUA: In order to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Kathua, being a border district adjacent to Punjab, the District administration has not only implemented the Lockdown in letter and spirit but also established Quarantine Centers in the district.

Elaborating further, DDC, O P Bhagat said that no person is allowed to enter J&K and those who are coming will have to undergo a mandatory Quarantine period of 14 days in centers established by the District Administration at different locations.

He further informed that as many as 20 Quarantine Centers were established in Kathua to deal with this pandemic.

The District Administration has provided all the basic amenities like beddings, TV with Dish connection, Toiletries, Play equipments at the centers. Besides, three time meals and tea is being served to the inmates to make them feel at home.

Health desk is also being established, Ambulance and medication was also provided to the inmates, DDC said and advised all the inmates to observe strict social distancing till quarantine period is over as this would go a long way in breaking chain of transmission of deadly Covid-19 virus.

Lakhanpur, being gateway to Jammu & Kashmir is flooded with travelers who were eager to come back to their destinations but it is decided that to contain the spread of this pandemic it is necessary that all the travelers be put in 14 days Quarantine, DDC divulged and stated that nodal officers appointed by the District administration are permanently stationed at these centers and a designated female officer is especially looking after the demands of female inmates.

Later, an innovative initiative in the shape of Mobile Laundry for Quarantine inmates was also flagged off by the DDC in presence of SSP, Dr. Shailendra Mishra.

ADC Kathua, Atul Gupta, CEO, T R Mangotra, Nodal Officer, Suninder Kour, XEN PWD, Rajan Gupta and other concerned officers were also present.