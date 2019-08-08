DDC Jammu reviews Amphalla-Janipur road widening project

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Development Commissioner, Sushma Chauhan, convened a meeting to review the proposed Amphalla- Janipur- High Court road widening project here on Thursday.

DDC directed the concerned officers to assess the total area falling in proposed road widening project besides number of structures, establishments coming in the alignment of the road.

Chauhan asked for assessing the vacant or free land alongside the road besides directing officers to conduct inspection and submit detailed report in this regard.

The meeting was attended by SSP Traffic Jammu, Superintendent Engineer, PWD, (R&B), Jammu, Superintendent Engineer, PDD, Jammu, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu North and ACR Jammu. Later, the DDC visited the proposed site for Amphalla- Janipur- High Court road widening project.