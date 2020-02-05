DDC Jammu holds meeting with BDC Chairpersons

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Development Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan on Tuesday convened a meeting with Block Development Council (BDC) Chairpersons of the district to apprise them about various initiatives of government and centrally sponsored schemes.

The DDC directed the concerned officers to maintain close liaison and coordination with chairpersons and take the development of the district to new heights.

The BDC chairpersons expressed their views and thanked the DDC for holding the meeting. They also raised various issues of their respective areas which mainly included road connectivity, upgradation of various link roads, electricity, water etc.

The DDC assured them that all their issues would be resolved at the earliest. She also gave on spot direction to concerned officers for their early resolution.