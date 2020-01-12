DDC inspects work on Sports Stadium Kheora inspected

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh on Sunday paid a visit to Sports Complex Kheora and inspected the progress of work being executed there.

The DDC was accompanied by Deputy Director Planning Bilal Rashid Mir, Executive Engineer PWD Rajouri, Mohd Zubair, Assistant Executive Engineer PWD Rajouri, Mohd Ashraf and others.

The Executive Engineer PWD Rajouri informed the DDC that that the cost of construction of indoor and outdoor stadium is Rs 5.64 crore and the project has been approved under languishing scheme. He further informed that the work on indoor stadium is in final stage and work on outdoor stadium stands completed in all respects. He further informed that the indoor stadium has the facility of badminton, tennis and skitting.

While speaking on the occasion, the DDC said that sports is an important element in the life of youth which helps them move towards the positive direction. He asked the concerned officers to speed up the work progress and complete the work on sports stadium within shortest possible time.

He directed them to strictly adhere to the specifications and deadlines in the construction cum completion of the project.