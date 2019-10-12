DDC inspects Sindh Nallah embankments

STATE TIMES NEWS

GANDERBAL: District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal Hashmat Ali Khan on Friday visited the embankments of Nallah Sindh and earmarked a patch of land meant for the establishment of “Recreational Park” at Tawheed Chowk, Ganderbal. The said park will beautify the area and cater the recreational needs of all and sundry.

DDC was accompanied by ADDC Ganderbal, Chairman Municipal Committee Ganderbal, Ex. En R&B and I&FC, EO Municipality and general public.

He emphasized that the beautification of Sindh Bank and establishment of recreational park will enhance the panoramic view of Nallah Sindh and will also foster eco friendly environment in the town.

During the discussion the officials gave their suggestions regarding the beautifications of the town.

DDC directed the Ex En I&FC to prepare DPR for beautification of Sindh Nallah and the recreational park, and also directed Executive Officer Municipal Committee Ganderbal to provide requisite funds for the said purpose.