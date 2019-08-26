DDC inspects progress on HEP Pakal Dul

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: District Development Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana today visited Dangduroo, the Dam Site of Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Power Project (1000MW) for assessing the progress achieved in execution of the project work.

ADDC Kishtwar, Mohammad Hanief Malik, GM CVPP, Jankar Nath, Project Chief JP Associates, J. Seeru, DGM CVPP, S. K Parhi and other concerned officers/officials accompanied the DDC.

The District Development Commissioner (DDC), who is also Commissioner RR Plan, was informed about the issues regarding dismantling/evacuation of additional structures acquired and rehabilitation of the six affected families, currently residing in these structures. It was informed that the compensation under RR Plan has been disbursed among the said families.

The DDC asked the project affected families to evacuate their acquired structure within 15 days to avoid delay in smooth execution of prestigious project work which is of national interest.

The people of the area put forth demand like employment to PAFs in HEP, availability of water, electricity. The DDC listened to their grievances patiently and assured for early redress.

While taking stocking of the progress of work on the HEP Pakal Dul, the DDC inspected diversion and Adit tunnels and HRT site. He was informed that most of the essentials like petrol pump, workshop for repairing of vehicles, explosive magazines have been installed at the project site. Besides more than 460 Mtrs diversion tunnel and more than 230 Mtrs Adit tunnel have been completed.

As per the directions of the DDC, Dispensary has been established at Dangduroo by project authorities and one ambulance stands parked at project site to cater to the health needs of the local patients.

Various bottlenecks causing hindrances in the execution of the projects were discussed at length and directions were issued for their resolution for gearing up of the ongoing work.

The People of Dangduroo appreciated the visit of DDC and assured full support to District administration and executing agencies for smooth execution of HEP.