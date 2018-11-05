DDC inspects highway restoration works

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAMBAN: Deputy Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Monday inspected restoration work here at landslide hit Battery Chasma stretch on National Highway.

He assured that all stranded passengers would be provided food and shelter. He appealed to commuters to contact traffic control rooms before starting their journey on the highway.

Tehsildar Ramban, Om Parkash, DSP Headquarter Asgar Malik and senior officers of civil and police administration supervised road clearance and other works.

The DC directed the executing agencies to ensure traffic worthy road round the clock and station adequate men and machinery to remove muck and shooting stones immediately from the road to avoid traffic jamming.

He informed that a landslide blocked the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country at Battery Chasma and soon after dsitrict administration started road clearance operation.

The DC directed all District officers to restore essential facilities to save the people from inconvenience. He directed the Xens of PWD and PMGSY to restore all link roads to maintain smooth plying of vehicles.