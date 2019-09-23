DDC inspects forest works, nurseries in Marwah Div

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: District Development Commissioner (DDC), Angrez Singh Rana along with DFO Marwah Vijay Kumar conducted a day long tour of the Udil Range of Marwah Forest Division and inspected the various forestry works/activities and the forest nurseries.

During inspection of plan nurseries, the DFO Marwah informed that forest department has raised 20,000 Deodar and Kail saplings each coniferous nursery of Deedpeth and Chingam, including 2,500 number of RET Texas and 500 Betula tree saplings. The DDC also inspected forest Compartment 78-Udil wherein medicinal plants like Bankakri, Diaspora, Mushkbari etc has been planted under AYUSH Mission. On way to Chingam, the DDC inspected the Road side plantation work under CAMPA 2019-20 on Hawal road. At Sinthan ground DDC & DFO Marwah inspected Forest Hut constructed under District Capex Budget 2018-19. They interacted with locals and listened to their grievances. The DDC assured redressal of the same in a time bound manner.