DDC inaugurates ‘Tug of War’ competition

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

PULWAMA: District Development Commissioner Pulwama Syed Abid Rashid Shah on Saturday inaugurated an Inter District Provincial level Tug Of War competition here in the premises of Govt Women’s Degree College Pulwama.

The competition is being organised by District Youth and Sports Services Department Pulwama in which teams from all the districts of Kashmir Valley in the age group of U-14, U-17, U-19 are participating.

While interacting with the players, DDC said that youth from all parts of the Valley are very talented and have proved their talent in different sports disciplines, at various national and international levels.

He appealed the youth to participate in sports activities in large numbers and said that playing games channelizes ones energy in the right direction.

He extended full support to make the event successful.

Principal Govt Women’s Degree college, District Youth Services and other officials and large number of students were present on the occasion.