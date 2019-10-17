DDC inaugurates Khelo India Sports Tourney

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Hiranagar won volleyball, kabaddi and kho-kho under-17 boys titles in the District level Inter Block Tournament being organised by the District Youth Services and Sports Department as part of ‘Khelo India’ initiative at Sports Stadium Kathua.

The tournament in the disciplines of kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, football, wrestling and athletics for both boys and girls of U/17, U/19 and above 19 yrs age group was inaugurated by District Development Commissioner, O.P Bhagat in presence of SSP Kathua, Sridhar Patil, ADC, Ghanshyam Singh and DIO, Parshotam Dass.

DDC said that ‘Khelo India’ is an initiative for motivating the young generation for participating in large numbers in sports activities to channelise their talent in a positive direction and to keep them away from drug abuse.

He said the district has an immense talent and the need of the hour is to channelise it in a positive direction.

He impressed upon the officers on providing more such platforms for the local talent to display their ability and encourage them to compete at a higher level.

A total of 528 participants of 8 blocks participated in this tournament, which will last for four days from October 16 to 19.

DYSSO Kathua, Sunil Kumar, DEPO Kathua, Aruna Sharma, Nodal Officer Khelo India, Shobha Biloria and all physical Education Staff were present during the tournament.

Today’s results

BOYS UNDER-17 Volleyball: Hiranagar beat Kathua by 2-0 in the final. Semifinals: Kathua beat Mallahar by 2-1 and Hiranagar defeated Billawar by 2-0. Kabaddi: Hiranagar beat Kathua by 12 points in the final. Semifinals: Kathua beat Basohli by 16 points and Hiranagar beat Billawar by 11 points. Kho-Kho: Hiranagar beat Kathua by one point in the final. Semifinals: Kathua beat Basohli by four points and Hiranagar beat Barnoti by one point.

UNDER-19 Volleyball: Kathua beat Hiranagar by 2-0 in the final. Semifinal: Kathua beat Basohli by 2-0 and Hiranagar defeated Barnoti by 2-0. Kabaddi: Barnoti beat Kathua by four points in the final. Semifinals: Kathua beat Basohli by one point and Barnoti beat Hiranagar by 11 points. Kho-Kho: Kathua beat Billawar by five points in the final.