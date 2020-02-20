DDC inaugurates indoor cricket facility

SPORTS REPORTER

POONCH: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Poonch, Rahul Yadav on Wednesday declared open the indoor cricket facility-Hari Sham Indoor Cricket Arena at Power House locality here.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramesh Kumar Angral, Commanding Officer of 39 RR, Col. R J Narayan and Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Poonch, Jugal Kishore were Guests of Honour in the inaugural function.

Also present were Mukesh Kumar (PTI), Prem Prakash Luthra (Retd DYSSO), Narjeet Singh (Retd ZPEO), Harcharan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Kuljeet Thakur, Sanjeev Kumar (senior cricketers) and Pervaiz Malik Afridi (sports promoter). The inaugural of first of its kind training facility in the private sector was attended by a large gathering of prominent locals, young cricketers and their parents.

The indoor cricket training centre is owned by Dr Bubishan Kumar, who is chairman of the Hari Sham Indoor Cricket Arena.

Happy over private sector coming forward in training the youngsters in sports, the Chief Guest, DDC speaking to the gathering lauded the initiative saying, “I’m confident that the first of its kind cricket facility would go a long way in producing national and international stuff from the remote district of Poonch.”

The coaching centre has involved training coaches and other trainers in addition those senior national players.

Earlier, budding players from the district, Urvashi Sharma (U-19 JKCA player), Rydham Sharma (Under-14, U-16 JKCA player) and K Nadeen (U-23 probable player JKCA) showed their batting skills on bowling machine.

In the meantime, Pawan Kumar, qualified BCCI NCA S&CC, briefed the gathering about the facilities to be provided by the cricket facility such as batsman video shoot for batting analysis, strength session, lectures on diet and nutrition.