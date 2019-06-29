DDC inaugurates blood donation camp

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: District Development Commissioner Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana today inaugurated Blood Donation Camp at District Hospital Kishtwar which was organized by organized by SHAHEEN Trust.

DDC was accompanied by Commander Sector 9 RR Kishtwar Vikram Bhan and SSP Kishtwar Shakti Kumar Pathak. He appreciated the role of volunteers of SHAHEEN Trust in organizing such camp to set an example of Humanity.

DDC Kishtwar also provided refreshment kit among Donors from Red Cross Society Kishtwar with a tune of Rs. 5000 and asked for all possible help for cause of Humanity.

Commander Sector 9 RR, Vikram Bhan and SSP Kishtwar, Shakti Kumar Pathak also donated the blood on the occasion.

Chairman SHAHEEN Trust said that the sole purpose of this camp is to resolve the blood deficiency at DH Kishtwar within shortest time and to send a message of awareness among youth to donate blood in order to save the precious lives.