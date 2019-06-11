DDC holds public outreach programme

Share Share 0 Share 0

DODA: District Development Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode, on Monday held public outreach programme here at village Chownri in Gandoh Sub division.

He took stock of grievances of the public besides reviewing status of development works.

The demands raised by the people during the camp included rationalization of flat rates of electricity, repair of dilapidated roads, expansion of surface connectivity, payment of pending land compensation, reduction in power curtailment, inclusion of potential spots of the area in the district’s tourism map, up-gradation of Jatota government Girls High School to Higher Secondary School, construction of Bridge at Chownri, construction pf kharangal to kota road, blacktopping of Gandoh- Jai road, establishment of sheep- animal mobile sub centre in the area, payment of wages to daily wagers of PHE, appointment of sanctioned staff at HS Sinu, release of pending payment of MGNEREGA, improvement of telecom network in the area, veterinary centre for the area, appointment of more patwaris, opening of JK bank branch and distribution of solar lights besides others.

The DDC directed the PMGSY to report in three days regarding the court stay of kota-kharangal road. He directed the BSNL authorities to improve the connectivity to facilitate people of the area, while JKPCC and R&B were asked to submit the report regarding funding status of Jai- Gandoh road within next three days. The DDC informed the people that the rationalisation of teaching staff in the schools has been already taken care under Zimedari project launched across the district.

Meanwhile, the people were assured that the demand for J&K Bank branch, besides payment of compensation for land acquisition will be looked after on priority.

The camp was attended by SDM Gandoh, BDO, Tehsildar, CDPO, Range Officer besides officials of other concerned departments.