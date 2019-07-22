DDC holds public grievances redressal camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Monday conducted one day public grievances redressal camp at Ramban to assess grievances and demands of public besides taking stock of development works.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Ramban Harbans Lal, Tehsildar besides PRIs and locals from various areas of the district were present on the occasion.

During the camp, various deputations from Rajghar, Kumate, Jatgali , Dhraman, Kanga and Parnote led by former MLA Ramban, Neelam Kumar Langeh comprising Sarpanchs and Panchs of various panchayats of the district called on DDC and apprised him of their grievances besides raising several developmental issues seeking urgent measures for ensuring their redressal.

Neelam Langeh raised various demands and issues including electricity bill according to meter reading, replacement of transformers, shortage of drinking water, land compensation issues, irregular power supply, shortage of staff in schools and health centres, irregularities in old age pensions and payments of MGNREGA etc.

DDC directed the Executive Engineer PDD to ensure that electricity bills of villagers’ are provided to them as per meter readings. He also asked him to replace damaged transformers within two days.

DDC informed the public about various welfare schemes including AYUSHMAN BHARAT, Pradhan Mantri KIsan Samman Nidhi Yojna, National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), Pradhan Mantri Shramyogi Maan Daan Yojana (PMSMDY), old age pension Scheme etc.

DDC redressed many issues on the spot and directed the concerned officers to resolve the remaining public issues at the earliest.