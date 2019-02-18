DDC holds public grievances redressal camp

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner (DDC), Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat on Monday conducted a public grievances redressal camp at Ramban to listen to the grievances and problems of people.

ACD, G.H Kiraipak, DPO Tariq Saurawardy, XEn PHE, Bashir Ahmed, CPO, Uttam Singh, besides PRIs and large number of people were present on the occasion.

Deputations comprising Sarpanchs, Panchs and several individuals from various Panchyats called on the DDC and apprised him about their grievances besides raising several developmental issues.

People from Kanga, Tanger and Parnote raised issues of restoration of water, power supply, construction of houses under PMAY-G, sanctioning of electric poles, transformers, construction of toilet complexes, inclusion of left out people in PMAY-G beneficiaries list, construction of link roads and land compensation etc.

Giving patient hearing to the deputations, the DDC redressed number of issues on the spot and directed the concerned to resolve the public issues immediately.

The DDC directed the XEn, PHE to conduct a survey of Kanga, Tanger area for assessment of damages and preparation of DPRs for restoring water supply schemes. He also directed the ACD to incorporate the genuine cases in the PMAY-G list.