DDC holds interactive session with candidates of DC Batch 2020

DODA: District Development Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode paid a visit to the District employment & Counselling Centre and held an interactive session with the candidates of DC Batch 2020 here today.

During the interactive session, DDC Doda asked the candidates to maintain the sincerity, positive attitude, determination and self analysis during the course of preparation which are the basic fundamentals to achieve the guaranteed success. He said that this initiative which had been started for the first time in the district, aims to provide overall guidance to the aspiring candidates of Doda so that they can also get the same exposure about civil services examination as the candidates of the rest of the country have.

DDC advised them to strictly follow the instructions of the designated faculty and be more dependent on self study. He also shared his experiences with the candidates.