DDC holds interactive session with candidates of DC Batch 2020

STATE TIMES NEWS DODA: District Development Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode paid a visit to the District employment & Counselling Centre and held an interactive session with the candidates of DC Batch 2020 here today. During the interactive session, DDC Doda asked the candidates to maintain the sincerity, positive attitude, determination and self analysis during the course of preparation which are the basic fundamentals to achieve the guaranteed success. He said that this initiative which had been started for the first time in the district, aims to provide overall guidance to the aspiring candidates of Doda so that they can also get the same exposure about civil services examination as the candidates of the rest of the country have. DDC advised them to strictly follow the instructions of the designated faculty and be more dependent on self study. He also shared his experiences with the candidates.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh to team up for family comedy
Health camp organised at Ved Mandir
Every second matters during heart attack: Dr Sushil
Congenital heart problems can be detected before birth: Dr Rajat
Violence against peaceful protesters wrong in thriving democracy, says Priyanka Chopra
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper