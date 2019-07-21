DDC holds grievance redressal camp

State Times News

KISHTWAR: With an aim to take stock of ground situation of far-off areas and to redress the grievances of people at their door steps, District Development Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, convened a public grievance redressal camp at Block Mughalmaidan in the district.

ADDC Kishtwar, Mohd. Hanief Malik, ACD Kishtwar, Anil Kumar Chandail, DFO Marwah, Vijay Kumar, Tehsildar Mugalmaidan, BDO Mughalmaidan besides concerned district officers accompanied the DDC.

During the camp, Sarpanches, Panches, senior citizens and scores of people, including women at large from Mughalmaidan Block participated in the camp and raised their issues.

Earlier, DDC planted a sapling of deodar and asked the people to actively participate in the plantation drives.

The public of the area apprised DDC of several grievances and problems including sub standard quality in construction work of Kucchal road, proper implementation of socio-economic schemes at grass root level, speedy disposal of KCC cases under Animal Husbandry , providing of ATM facility at Mughalmaidan, dearth of staff and non availability of medicines in health institutions, shortage of staff at HSS Kuchhal, immediate functioning of J&K Bank business unit Kuchhal, mobile teacher faculty for migratory ST students, extension counter of Food Supply at Upper Mulchitter, release of pending MGNREGA payments of 2016-17 2017-18.

Tehsildar Mughalmaidan was directed to inspect the Kucchal road and submit a detailed factual report on quality of work on the road along with photographs.

CEO Kishtwar was directed to ensure issuance of LPG Cylinder in favour of all schools under mid day meal scheme. DDC directed officers of key departments to hold awareness camps regularly regarding socio-economic upliftment schemes, so that the benefits shall be percolated to the targeted population.

Further, ALC Kishtwar was directed to conduct a camp in the block Mughalmaidan for on spot renewal of Labour cards as demand was raised by the public.