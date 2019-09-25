DDC Ganderbal reviews winter preparedness

STATE TIMES NEWS

GANDERBAL: District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal Hashmat Ali Khan today chaired a meeting with the officials of Power Development Department to review the power scenario in the district and to discuss the prevailing winter preparedness of the department.

While reviewing the power scenario in the district, the DDC directed officials to ensure that the consumers of the district get adequate power supply during the winter.

The meeting also discussed several issues to overcome the power shortage in the winter including up-gradation of Chennar Receiving Station, repairing panel of STD site Manigam, up-gradation of 3.1 MVK power house Kangan to 6.3 MVK, enhance of funds for maintenance of feeders and transformers and increasing buffer stock of transformers in the district.

While reviewing the buffer stock of transformers in the district, the meeting was informed that 40 transformers are already available and to overcome the shortage of transformers during winter ExEn PDD projected the demand for 25 additional transformers.

The DDC directed the concerned to ensure that all the buffer stock transformers are functional so that the damaged ones are replaced at the earliest during the prevailing winter.