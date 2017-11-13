DDC Ganderbal holds public Darbar at Gund

STATE TIMES NEWS

GANDERBAL: In order to resolve people’s grievance at their doorsteps, District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Dr. Piyush Singla on Sunday held a public Darbar at Gund Tehsil under ‘Aap Ki Sarkar Aap Ki Dwar’ initiative.

The Darbar was attended by SSP Ganderbal, Fayaz Ahmad Lone, Additional District Development Commissioner, N.A Baba, S.D.M Kangan, CEO Sonamarg Development Authority, CPO Ganderbal, Exens of R&B, I&FC and PDD, District Horticulture Officer, ARTO, DSWO, DFO Sindh and other concerned.

During the grievance redressal camp, locals raised issues related to road connectivity, restoration, renovation and regulation of water supply pipes, power supply, healthcare, transportation facilities, irrigation facilities, winter stocking of food grains in snowbound areas, land acquisition issues, land compensation issues, demand for employment as non-skilled workers by locals in Z-Morh Tunnel Project and other civic amenities.

The DDC stressed upon the officers to ensure all the basic facilities are provided to the people of Gund Tehsil. He said that District administration is committed to providing every facility to the people of the district. He said that Government has launched various schemes and programmes for the people and they should come forward and avail the benefits of the developmental programme and schemes.

Responding to the power supply complaints, the DDC apprised people that Rs 70 lakh for improvement of HT< at critical spots already identified in Kangan Constituency has been released. This shall be in addition to the routine schemes which are carried by PDD like transmission and distribution, replacement of barbed wires.

People were also assured about the shifting of HT and LT lines which hover as a major threat to school buildings and the students. Further Executive Engineer PDD appraised the darbar that during last six months 125 poles and 25 kilometres of ACSR conductor has been replaced at the required locations for an overall improvement of LT/HT network.