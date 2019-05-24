DDC Ganderbal discusses Distt Plan 2019-20

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

GANDERBAL: District Development Commiss-ioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting with the district officers to discuss the District Plan 2019-20.

The DDC discussed in detail all the projects which are in the District Plan Capex 2019-20 under different sectors with the concerned officers.

The meeting also discussed the physical as well as the financial status of languishing projects in the district.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Superintendent Engineer R&B, Executive Engineers of R&B, PHE, PDD and I&FC, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Education Officer, DPO and other district officers attended the meeting.