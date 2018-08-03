DDC for timely completion of crucial projects

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Friday took comprehensive review of performance of different departments in terms of physical and financial targets.

The DC reviewed the progress of Education, Health, PHE, PWD, PDD, RDD, PMGSY Agriculture, Horticulture Fishery and other departments and issued string of directions for expediting the pace of development works and effective implementation of welfare schemes and programmes of the government.

The Chief Medical Officer was directed to conduct eye camps for children in far flung areas and also provide ambulance facility to these areas. He was also asked to ensure all attachments are cancelled to meet the shortage of staff in the health institutions of the district.

Executive Engineers of PWD, PHE, PMGSY, PDD, RDA and I & FC were impressed upon to ensure timely completion of crucial projects to provide early benefits to the public. They were asked to file detailed report to the administration to resolve the issues/bottlenecks, if any, hindering the execution of projects.

The DDC also reviewed block wise performance under SBM, MGNREGA, 13th and 14th FC and set timeline for completion of all the pending works in the current financial year. He directed for carrying out intensive campaign for Swach Survekshan-2018 involving all stakeholders like religious leaders, social activists, media, students, civil society members etc for achieving the goals envisioned under the mission.

Directions were issued for 100 per cent completion of works under MGNREGA for FY 2016-17 and 2017-18, Aadhaar seeding of all job cards to weed out ghost and inactive job cards and timely completion of works taken up to meet government’s commitment.

The officers were directed to furnish details of all the projects which need Rs 25 lakh so that additional funds are requested from the government. Officers were asked to closely monitor the burning public issues and take immediate necessary steps for addressing these the same.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer, Rajouri Development Authority, Dr Tahir Firdous, S E Hydraulic Mohammad Rafiq Khan, CPO Abdul Hamid Chowdary, XEn PDD Munshi Khan, XEn PHE Nisar Khan, XEn I and FC Sunil Koul, XEn PMGSY Rajouri and Budhal divisions, DPO Abdul Khabir, CMO Rajouri Dr Suresh Gupta CAO M Y Choudhary besides District heads of other departments.