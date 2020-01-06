DDC for taking maximum benefits of skill development programmes

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: One month long training programmes in different categories including women’s tailoring, Jute products making and Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) for PMEGP beneficiaries conducted by State Bank of India Rural Self Employment Training Institute (SBI-RSETI ) Udhampur concluded here today.

The District Development Commissioner Dr. Piyush Singla was the chief guest on the occasion. He distributed certificates to the trainees who completed the 30 days training programme. Superintendent District Jail Udhampur Harish Kotwal and (RM-R-5) SBI J&K Module Parvinder Bharti also attended the programme.

While speaking on the occasion, DDC congratulated the organizers for conducting skill development programme for jail inmates and said that such programmes would go a long way in generating self employment and self reliant. He said that there is immense scope for employment generation in Technical, Fashion and handicrafts sectors and government has launched several programmes to extend all logistic and financial support to youth enabling them to further develop their skills and boost their business. The institute trained 45 students in Jute Products Udhyami and 30 candidates in EDP for PMEGP beneficiaries. Chief Horticulture Officer, Udhampur Brij Vallab Gupta, LDM Udhampur Bal Jee Naru, Chief Manager SBI Udhampur Sanjay Pandita, Director RSETI Udhampur Adarsh Saraf, FLC Udhampur Kaka Ram and faculty member of RSETI Udhampur were present on the occasion.